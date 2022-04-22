ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, UT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 22:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Alice, San Diego, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco, San Jose, Alfred, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Ricardo, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NUECES COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, UT
County
Beaver County, UT
County
Iron County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
County
Piute County, UT
County
Washington County, UT
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Winter Road#Official Nws Forecast#Low End Amount#Weather Gov Slc
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Thunderstorms move in for evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain and thunderstorms will impact both the morning and evening commute. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then showers and storms develop after the noon hour as the cold front moves across the area. The highest risk of storms is 3-7 PM. Temperatures dip below...
CLEVELAND, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for eastern Genesee, eastern Orleans, Livingston, and Monroe counties until 8 PM. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Giles A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Giles County through 645 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pulaski, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Elkton, Goodspring and Frankewing. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 6 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall and Maury. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, Pulaski, Cornersville, Minor Hill, Lynnville, Goodspring and Belfast. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GILES COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy