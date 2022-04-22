ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Gruesome details released in Makaha murder

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tmSC_0fHUvkts00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of beating his mother to death in Makaha on Wednesday and he made his first court appearance on Friday, April 22.

Joshua McPeek was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, after police responded to an emergency call about a woman being found beaten to death on Farrington Highway.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Court records said that when HPD officers arrived at the scene they saw the victim “lying lifeless flat on her back, with her face covered in blood and unrecognizable due to her severe injuries.”

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office released the victim’s name on Friday, April 22. The victim is identified as 38-year-old Michelle McPeek from Waianae.

Police said witnesses had heard the two arguing before the violent encounter. And there were people who “… witnessed the suspect with no shirt and red shorts, striking the female victim at the scene multiple times with both his fists and stomping the female’s face in with his feet.”

Documents revealed Joshua ran off but didn’t get far. So police officers caught up to him and, “… observed the suspect attired in red shorts with no shirt, with blood covering his face and hands.”

Experts on domestic violence point out that it’s pretty rare to get reports of someone assaulting their mother. In part, because mothers are reluctant to report it.

“Mothers hardly report that kind of abusive behavior. I think it’s just a natural tendency of a mother’s love towards their children. In general, we only hear about it once something really fatal happened already,” said Cristina Arias, vice-president of Survivor Advocacy Services at the Domestic Violence Action Center.

Arias said that’s why it’s important for friends and neighbors to reach out to those who might be in need of help. And consider the consequences for the victim.

“What does that mean for the mother who is trying to protect herself and her child? But I think we just have to be all just accountable to each other,” said Arias.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Joshua was charged with second-degree murder, and his bail was set at $1,000,000. His next court date is set for Tuesday, April 26.

Comments / 16

GF65
3d ago

The mother was 19 when she gave birth to him and 19 yrs later he kills her how sad. Even though this is a tragic story he should get the maximum sentence if he's found guilty.

Reply
16
Guest
2d ago

No excuse of what the son did, but I can't help but wonder what compelled the son to continually beat his mom to death? What did she do or say to him that he could not stop himself? Maybe some of the answers could come from his siblings? So sad...

Reply
2
Related
KITV.com

Memorial planned for Makaha mother beaten to death by 19-year-old son

A memorial is planned for a 38-year-old Makaha mother who was beaten to death by her 19-year-old son. Michelle McPeek's neighbors, family, friends and community leaders are planning a sunset vigil near where the woman died on Monday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. The woman described as humble and loving...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Waianae, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Police#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
Maui News

Inmate serving 10-year term for beating a MCCC jail guard

WAILUKU — An inmate was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for assaulting a Maui Community Correctional Center guard, who is still recovering from injuries he suffered in the attack more than three years ago. “The bottom line is the victim has suffered severely from the beating you gave...
WAILUKU, HI
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy