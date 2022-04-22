ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Garner woman's cell phone explodes, sparking house fire

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarner woman's cell phone explodes, sparking house fire. A Garner woman...

www.wral.com

Comments / 2

Related
Complex

12-Year-Old-Girl Fatally Shoots Her Cousin, Then Herself While on Instagram Live in ‘Freak Accident’

A 12-year-old girl shot and killed her 14-year-old cousin and herself on Instagram Live during what her mother is now calling a “freak accident,” per KSDK. Paris Harvey shot Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself, on Friday before 2 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The girl’s mother, Shanise Harvey, said she left Paris with family after a birthday party.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garner, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Garner, NC
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Rocky Mount police say man shot brother in Pizza Hut parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Rocky Mount for allegedly shooting his brother in a Pizza Hut parking lot. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 29-year-old Taquan Johnson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of schedule-IV narcotics, and discharging a weapon in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Roxboro mother shot, killed in her sleep

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A mother was shot and killed early Friday morning in Roxboro when her home was hit by gunfire. The police chief told WRAL News this is the city's first murder of the year.
ROXBORO, NC
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy