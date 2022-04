Gardner-Webb University, in conjunction with the town of Boiling Springs, is shutting down Main Street to host the first Webbstock Festival. The event plays off the famous 1969 Woodstock Festival. Festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, with vendors, handmade goods by artisans and kid zone activities. Dirty Grass Soul, Acoustic Syndicate, The Phoebes Band and That One Band make up the four acts set to perform. Attendees 21 and older can visit a beverage garden hosted by the Broad River Greenway.

BOILING SPRINGS, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO