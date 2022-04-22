Legacy of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins honored in Pittsburgh memorial service

PITTSBURGH — Family, teammates and friends gathered to honor the life and legacy of Dwayne Haskins at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Public visitation was followed by a private memorial service.

Teammates and coaches joined family and friends to share stories about the quarterback.

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway on April 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to recently released audio obtained by WPXI, his wife Kalabrya called 911 shortly after the incident. During the call, she told a dispatcher that her husband had to walk to get gas but then lost touch.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental quarterback, but he did not appear in a game last season.

