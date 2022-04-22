ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

KPD: String of auto burglaries hits Lynn Garden

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1MgH_0fHUthK700

KINGSPORT, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – According to police reports filed by the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), multiple vehicles were broken into Thursday night in the Lynn Garden community resulting in several hundreds of dollars in losses.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Fain Avenue around 7 a.m. on Thursday after a man told police that he had seen three men breaking into his car on a doorbell camera feed early that morning. According to the report, the man reported a duffel bag, first aid kit, flashlight, sunglasses and a pair of prescription glasses totaling over $600.

Kingsport PD: 7 grenades found in dead man’s safe contained fuses, black powder

In another report, a woman also living in the 800 block of Fain Avenue told officers that several of her belongings were missing. Those included several debit cards, membership cards, her COVID-19 vaccine card, health insurance cards and $100 in cash. The report references the previous incident, stating that another break-in occurred in the same apartment complex that night. The victim said she did not see who had broken into the vehicle.

Across Lynn Garden Drive on Bays View Road, two break-ins were also reported that night. A man living in the area told officers that he heard his dogs barking around 6 a.m., but didn’t think much of the behavior. When he woke up and prepared to go to work, however, he said his guitar had been stolen out of his Subaru as well as the change inside the vehicle. At the time of the break-in, the man said his car door had been left unlocked.

Murder Trial Day 3: Bristol officers on scene 4 minutes before reporting shots fired

His brother’s vehicle has also been broken into, with locked doors being opened and change removed from inside the truck.

While the incidents are close in timeline and location, KPD public information officer Tom Patton told News Channel 11 that he hasn’t been made aware of any connection yet. What has been observed, however, is a surge in motor vehicle thefts and auto burglaries according to a previous release .

“Anytime we see a pattern of several similar crimes committed in the same general area during a close timeframe, we always look into the possibility that they are connected.,” Patton said. “Sometimes we are able to establish a connection, and sometimes we are not. Unfortunately, I am not privy to the specific investigative findings of those cases at this time.”

Tennessee passes legislation that would require drunk drivers to pay child support for victims

In that previous release from the KPD, officers say that the vast majority of auto thefts and burglaries happen to vehicles that are already vulnerable.

“Very few cars that are being stolen or burglarized are actually being forcibly broken into,” the release reads. “In nearly all of the cases, had the owner of the vehicle taken a few basic preventative measures, the crimes could have easily been deterred.”

Some of those prevention steps can be found below:

  • Never leave your vehicle unlocked.
  • Never leave keys inside of an unoccupied vehicle.
  • Never leave your key out in public.
  • Never leave a vehicle running unless you are in it.
  • Never leave items of value in plain sight.

While those steps may seem straightforward, the KPD said it’s more often than not that the owner of a stolen or burglarized car broke one or more of these rules.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol police searching for porch pirate

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police continue to search for a man and his accomplice after a video showed a suspect snatching a package from a porch before running back to a vehicle and fleeing the scene. According to a post from city leaders, the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department believes the theft occurred on Andy’s Lane […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man thrown from motorcycle in deadly crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man died Wednesday night after authorities stated the motorcyclist ran off the right side of Moreland Drive and hit a concrete divider, throwing him from the vehicle. The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) responded to the scene near South John B. Dennis Highway at 9:30 p.m. and called in the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Cars
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Patton
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport shooting left 1 man seriously injured

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a man arrived at an area hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. The man, who was later transported to a nearby hospital in a neighboring jurisdiction, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who did not reveal the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Burglary#Murder#Kingsport Pd#Subaru
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Accused debit card thief in Bristol makes several withdrawals at ATM

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia authorities asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a debit card theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is accused of stealing the debit card and making multiple withdrawals from it at Eastman Credit Union in Bristol, Virginia. Anyone with information regarding the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy