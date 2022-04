When a show has been on the air as long as Grey’s Anatomy, there’s an almost endless list of fan-favorite episodes. That means that, even when there aren’t new episodes to watch, fans always have a beloved backlog to turn to for their Grey Sloan fix. That’ll be the case next week when no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs on April 14. Instead, ABC is airing a “Throwback Thursday” classic episode Grey’s Anatomy. Thankfully, the episode they chose means Derek, Cristina, and the rest of the original cast will return to the Thursday night slot...for a night.

TV SERIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO