The Old Clam House, one of San Francisco's oldest restaurants, now has new owners

The Old Clam House at 299 Bayshore Blvd in San Francisco was recently bought and will reopen in May 2022. (Manny G. via Yelp)

San Franciscans rejoice — the Old Clam House restaurant, located at 299 Bayshore Blvd., is reopening “sometime in May,” new owner Filomena Florese told SFGATE.

“I want to keep everything the way people remembered it,” she said.

That’s good news for folks who have missed the 161-year-old restaurant during the last two years. Cherished dishes such as the cioppino, the clambake and the clam chowder are all returning, as well as the interior filled with San Francisco memorabilia adorning the walls of this storied restaurant.

“People see me on the street and they ask, ‘Are you still going to have the clams?’ ‘Yes I am,’” Florese laughed.

Florese, along with her family, have deep roots in San Francisco. She moved here from Italy when she was 10 years old and grew up in the Excelsior District, attending Visitacion Valley Junior High. She first went to the Old Clam House, which opened in 1861, when she was “maybe 19.”

“As a young kid, I really didn't eat much fish,” she recounted. “But my favorite [at the Old Clam House] was the clam chowder with the bread.”

The Florese family will take over ownership from the Dal Bozzo family. (Liz D. via Yelp)

The previous owners, Jerry Dal Bozzo, Jennifer Dal Bozzo and Dante Serafini announced last May that the restaurant was up for sale. Florese, who runs the Mona Lisa, knew Dal Bozzo, who used to own the Stinking Rose and retired in 2021 , through their ties as restaurant owners in North Beach.

At first, Florese wasn’t sure if she wanted to take up another restaurant venture. But that quickly changed when Dal Bozzo gave her a tour of the restaurant.

“I walked through and saw the history of the place and I said, ‘Oh wow. Yea, I’m going to do this,” she said.

The decor and the tradition of the place will remain intact. However, Florese, along with new chef Valentino Luchin, will add some Italian dishes to the menu.

“We’re an Italian family, so we’re going to bring some of our items to the menu,” she said.

Florese is also trying to track down former employees of the restaurant and would like to bring them back, if they are available.

“They are part of The Old Clam House tradition,” she said. “I want to keep everything that The Old Clam House is known for.”