Hamline University permanently drops standardized test scores from admission process

 3 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — Hamline University will no longer require prospective students to include SAT and ACT scores in their applications, becoming the latest Minnesota institution to drop standardized test requirements. Schools across the U.S. started dropping standardized test scores from their application requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic,...

