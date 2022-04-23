Minisink Valley School District: Gun part found in middle school library

The Minisink Valley School District says a gun part was discovered in the middle school library on Thursday night.

School Superintendent Brian Monahan says a staff person found the item while cleaning the building.

The staffer then gave it to a member of the school administrative team, who was on site at the end of the Board of Education meeting and alerted state troopers.

Monahan says the school district is working with law enforcement to determine how the gun part was brought into the library.

The school was cleared. and classes were held Friday with extra security present. Monahan stressed that the safety of staff and students is their top priority.

The finding comes after police arrested a middle school student in Wallkill on Thursday. They say the student brought a BB gun to school.

A high school student in Hyde Park was removed from the school this week after he was accused of bringing an airsoft weapon into the building.