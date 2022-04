LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Today Luzerne County released findings from a third-party investigation into Children and Youth Services. This investigation began after the arrest of former Director Joanne Van Saun in July for endangering the welfare of children, and obstruction in child abuse cases. The lengthy report is an extensive look into which procedures were violated that led to the failure to report 217 child abuse claims.

