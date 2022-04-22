ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Police play Disney music in effort to keep video of them on patrol from being posted online

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. — The Santa Ana Police Department in California has launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing an officer playing copyrighted Disney music so that video of them working an investigation would likely be taken down if posted online. In the nearly 13-minute video posted...

