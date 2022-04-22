Winners announced in high school trades competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local high school students got to show off their skills in trade work with a competition hosted by the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23 union.

More than 50 students from six schools took part.

Judging took place in four categories: Automotive, Cabinetry, Engineering, and Welding.

Auburn High School’s team won first place in Automotive;

Stillman Valley’s team won first place in Cabinetry;

Hononegah High School’s team won first place in Engineering;

Auburn High School’s team won first place in Welding

This was the competition’s second year, but the first since 2019.

