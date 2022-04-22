spring bucket list [lifestyle]

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO