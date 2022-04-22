ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Mother’s Day shooting: Jury reaches murder verdict

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332tBr_0fHUpnlJ00

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who shot another person in the parking lot after a dispute over noise on Mother’s Day, 2020, faces a sentence of 18 years to life in prison after a jury reached a murder verdict.

On Friday, a Franklin County Jury found Clifford Patterson, 42, guilty of two counts of murder with firearm specifications in the May 10, 2020 shooting death of Dion Lamarr, 37, on Fountain Lane in Whitehall, according to a media release from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack.

Columbus police officer involved in hit-skip had faced OVI charge before

Patterson and Lamarr were neighbors, but quarreled at 9:30 a.m. on Mother’s Day over noise, and confronted each other outside in the apartment’s parking lot.

According to police at the time : “These two men were neighbors that had an ongoing dispute with each other,” said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso, “…an argument in the parking lot escalated to a shooting. It is a real tragedy that is compounded by the fact it happened on Mother’s Day.”

The jury heard that Patterson shot Lamarr four times, including twice in the back. Lamarr was unarmed, and died there, according to Tyack’s media release.

Shooting on I-670 near Columbus airport

The trial lasted four days, and included testimony from Lamarr’s girlfriend as well as an independent witness who also lived in the apartment complex.

The jury deliberated for several hours over the course of two days in coming to their verdict. Patterson is facing a sentence of 18 years to life and will be sentenced by Judge Kim Brown on May 27th, the media release concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitehall, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Whitehall, OH
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Wcmh#Ovi
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy