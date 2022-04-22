ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Workers, nearby residents evacuated as crews battle commercial building fire

By Phil Pinarski
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE (4/22): The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service has announced that the commercial fire on Avenue B is now under control and hot spots are being taken care of now.

ORIGINAL (4/22): The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is battling a commercial building fire in the 3500 block of Avenue B Friday afternoon.

According to BFRS, all employees have been evacuated from the one-story building and there have been injuries reported.

An “unknown chemical” is present inside the building and a hazmat crew has also been deployed to the area as well.

BFRS says that all residents living within a two-block radius of the building have also been evacuated from the area. Authorities are advising divers to avoid the area at all costs.

