Palm Beach County, FL

Man accused of exposing himself to girl at Tri-Rail train in Palm Beach County

By Monica Magalhaes
 3 days ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after they say a man exposed himself to a girl while getting off the Tri-Rail train.

Officials said Orane Ackeem Jonshon, 32, also cornered the girl and forced her to touch him inappropriately.

PBSO believes Johnson drives a 2020 Mercedes Benz GLA250 with Florida tag S00V.

Detectives said there may be other victims.

"If you were a victim, or know of anyone who may have been approached inappropriately and/or witnessed Lewd & Lascivious behavior by Orane Ackeen Johnson YOU are urged contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app," PBSO said in a news release.

This case remains under investigation.

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

