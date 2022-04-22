ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Temple police have identified two women in connection to an alleged H-E-B meat theft, and are asking for the public's help in locating them.

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago
Police said they have issued warrants for 40-year-old Marchea Latonya Brooks and 53-year-old Latonya Thomas.

Around 3:34 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3000 Block of South 31 Street on reports of a theft in progress . Officers discovered two females had stolen meat from the grocery store and had left the area.

"They learned a store employee noticed the two exit the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products," said police. "The employee confronted them and tried to pull the cart away, but they were able to load all of the meat into their vehicle."

The two women stole an estimated $2,000 worth of meat, Temple police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Nicole Magness
3d ago

If you have their names, why aren't you reprimanding them and putting them in jail? This is the main reason why meat prices keep going up. People always say well it isn't me that they stole from. Bottom line is, everyone will suffer from this poor excuse of a human.

jrrob
3d ago

These two female thieves will eventually get caught, the one has her MUG plastered someone will recognize her and give her up, there should be a reward for the information

Heidi Fay Neatherlin
3d ago

I don't know anything about that but a white guy was driving around Lorena last week in a white truck with a silver tool box trying to sell meet that it was same as swans and that they owed him money so he was selling meat from them to make up for it. I told him NO .

