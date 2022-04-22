ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Baca; Bent; Crowley; El Paso; Huerfano; Kiowa; Las Animas; Otero; Prowers; Pueblo AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1100 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 2 PM until 8 PM Today for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Late Monday Morning through Monday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller Counties and all of the southeast plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...226...227...228...229...230...231 232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread on Monday.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces; San Patricio FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Clegg, Westdale, Lagarto, Tecalote, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Alfred-South La Paloma, Sandia, Argenta, Lakeside, Pernitas Point and Lake Corpus Christi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES At 646 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portageville, or 8 miles west of Letchworth State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Portageville, York, Nunda, Pike and Castile. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

