Air Quality Alert issued for Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 2 PM until 8 PM Today for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Late Monday Morning through Monday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller Counties and all of the southeast plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...226...227...228...229...230...231 232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread on Monday.

