Dust Storm Warning issued for McKinley, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The bayou is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO