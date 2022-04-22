ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson...

Red Flag Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 16:58:00 Expires: 2022-03-28 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create favorable conditions for the rapid spread of wildfires. Target Area: Guam GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST MONDAY FOR GUAM * WIND...Sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph Monday afternoon, especially in the southern mountains. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 percent during the afternoon. * HIGHEST THREAT...Southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of the Cross Island Road. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Wetting rains are not expected, allowing for sustained dry conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions will develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities will drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds, supporting critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233 234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread on Monday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES At 646 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portageville, or 8 miles west of Letchworth State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Portageville, York, Nunda, Pike and Castile. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newcomerstown, or 12 miles southwest of Uhrichsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Tuscarawas, Midvale, Port Washington, Barnhill, Stone Creek, and Gilmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for eastern Genesee, eastern Orleans, Livingston, and Monroe counties until 8 PM. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo.
