Adams County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Washington; Weld AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1100 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson and North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...From late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past three afternoons. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast for today. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Tuscarawas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN GUERNSEY SOUTHEASTERN COSHOCTON...MUSKINGUM AND SOUTHWESTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM EDT At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Zanesville, or over Zanesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Zanesville, Cambridge, Newcomerstown, New Concord, Byesville, West Lafayette, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Dresden, Philo, Pleasant Grove, and Conesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 149 and 188. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 44 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hancock A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL HARRISON NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...CARROLL AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carrollton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Liverpool, Wellsville, Carrollton, Calcutta, Lisbon, Chester, Salineville, Newell, Bergholz, Amsterdam, Bowerston, and Irondale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall and Maury. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, Pulaski, Cornersville, Minor Hill, Lynnville, Goodspring and Belfast. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newcomerstown, or 12 miles southwest of Uhrichsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Tuscarawas, Midvale, Port Washington, Barnhill, Stone Creek, and Gilmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Harrison; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL HARRISON NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...CARROLL AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carrollton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Liverpool, Wellsville, Carrollton, Calcutta, Lisbon, Chester, Salineville, Newell, Bergholz, Amsterdam, Bowerston, and Irondale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES At 646 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portageville, or 8 miles west of Letchworth State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Portageville, York, Nunda, Pike and Castile. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES At 646 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portageville, or 8 miles west of Letchworth State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Portageville, York, Nunda, Pike and Castile. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

