Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Tuscarawas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN GUERNSEY SOUTHEASTERN COSHOCTON...MUSKINGUM AND SOUTHWESTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM EDT At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Zanesville, or over Zanesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Zanesville, Cambridge, Newcomerstown, New Concord, Byesville, West Lafayette, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Dresden, Philo, Pleasant Grove, and Conesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 149 and 188. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 44 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO