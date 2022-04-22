ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Conejos; Costilla; Mineral; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1200 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 900 PM FRIDAY The Colorado...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Fourth St underpass at Gateway Drive (Hwy 2) closes. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 33.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 28.5 feet Tuesday. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Clegg, Westdale, Lagarto, Tecalote, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Alfred-South La Paloma, Sandia, Argenta, Lakeside, Pernitas Point and Lake Corpus Christi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hancock A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL HARRISON NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...CARROLL AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carrollton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Liverpool, Wellsville, Carrollton, Calcutta, Lisbon, Chester, Salineville, Newell, Bergholz, Amsterdam, Bowerston, and Irondale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Harrison; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL HARRISON NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...CARROLL AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carrollton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Liverpool, Wellsville, Carrollton, Calcutta, Lisbon, Chester, Salineville, Newell, Bergholz, Amsterdam, Bowerston, and Irondale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL JIM WELLS AND NORTHWESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JIM WELLS AND NORTHWESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alice, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 682. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Alice, San Diego, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco, San Jose, Alfred, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Ricardo, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newcomerstown, or 12 miles southwest of Uhrichsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Tuscarawas, Midvale, Port Washington, Barnhill, Stone Creek, and Gilmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

