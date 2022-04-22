Staples To Close Its Framingham Store

Jose Zuniga wasn’t planning to open another restaurant in Worcester so soon. But then, the owner of Tacos Mexico saw the signs listing 591 Park Avenue for lease. Zuniga first opened Tacos Mexico in the Greendale Mall in 2015, but was forced to close after the mall was resold and then demolished in 2021 to make room for the construction of an Amazon facility, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO