Where people in San Diego are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from San Diego between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 595

– Migration from Providence to San Diego: 670 (#13 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 75 to San Diego

#49. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 600

– Migration from Charlotte to San Diego: 127 (#102 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 473 to Charlotte

#48. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 612

– Migration from Miami to San Diego: 540 (#58 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 72 to Miami

#47. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 613

– Migration from Orlando to San Diego: 295 (#59 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 318 to Orlando

#46. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 618

– Migration from Minneapolis to San Diego: 705 (#31 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 87 to San Diego

#45. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 628

– Migration from Santa Cruz to San Diego: 375 (#8 most common destination from Santa Cruz)

– Net migration: 253 to Santa Cruz

#44. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 644

– Migration from Yuma to San Diego: 470 (#3 most common destination from Yuma)

– Net migration: 174 to Yuma

#43. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 650

– Migration from Tampa to San Diego: 708 (#31 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 58 to San Diego

#42. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 650

– Migration from New Orleans to San Diego: 259 (#38 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 391 to New Orleans

#41. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 654

– Migration from Albuquerque to San Diego: 316 (#20 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 338 to Albuquerque

#40. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 667

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to San Diego: 1,769 (#1 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Net migration: 1,102 to San Diego

#39. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 728

– Migration from El Paso to San Diego: 186 (#48 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 542 to El Paso

#38. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 746

– Migration from Provo to San Diego: 256 (#25 most common destination from Provo)

– Net migration: 490 to Provo

#37. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 772

– Migration from Salinas to San Diego: 670 (#8 most common destination from Salinas)

– Net migration: 102 to Salinas

#36. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 821

– Migration from Bakersfield to San Diego: 949 (#7 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Net migration: 128 to San Diego

#35. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 859

– Migration from Flagstaff to San Diego: 376 (#5 most common destination from Flagstaff)

– Net migration: 483 to Flagstaff

#34. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 876

– Migration from Colorado Springs to San Diego: 956 (#10 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 80 to San Diego

#33. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 903

– Migration from Hanford to San Diego: 331 (#8 most common destination from Hanford)

– Net migration: 572 to Hanford

#32. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 917

– Migration from San Luis Obispo to San Diego: 748 (#4 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)

– Net migration: 169 to San Luis Obispo

#31. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,009

– Migration from Baltimore to San Diego: 778 (#29 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 231 to Baltimore

#30. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 1,062

– Migration from Jacksonville to San Diego: 927 (#12 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 135 to Jacksonville

#29. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,128

– Migration from Austin to San Diego: 346 (#45 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 782 to Austin

#28. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 1,176

– Migration from Boise City to San Diego: 318 (#15 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 858 to Boise City

#27. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 1,182

– Migration from Jacksonville to San Diego: 1,192 (#1 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 10 to San Diego

#26. El Centro, CA Metro Area

– Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 1,210

– Migration from El Centro to San Diego: 1,204 (#1 most common destination from El Centro)

– Net migration: 6 to El Centro

#25. Stockton, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 1,243

– Migration from Stockton to San Diego: 467 (#10 most common destination from Stockton)

– Net migration: 776 to Stockton

#24. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Oxnard in 2015-2019: 1,356

– Migration from Oxnard to San Diego: 1,108 (#5 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Net migration: 248 to Oxnard

#23. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 1,375

– Migration from Bremerton to San Diego: 571 (#2 most common destination from Bremerton)

– Net migration: 804 to Bremerton

#22. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 1,391

– Migration from San Antonio to San Diego: 753 (#20 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 638 to San Antonio

#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,393

– Migration from Atlanta to San Diego: 779 (#55 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 614 to Atlanta

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 1,427

– Migration from Boston to San Diego: 1,619 (#19 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 192 to San Diego

#19. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 1,513

– Migration from Santa Maria to San Diego: 837 (#7 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Net migration: 676 to Santa Maria

#18. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 1,548

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to San Diego: 2,003 (#4 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 455 to San Diego

#17. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,603

– Migration from Tucson to San Diego: 1,063 (#2 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 540 to Tucson

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,654

– Migration from Houston to San Diego: 1,013 (#30 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 641 to Houston

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 1,796

– Migration from Denver to San Diego: 1,255 (#18 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 541 to Denver

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,952

– Migration from Chicago to San Diego: 3,805 (#17 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 1,853 to San Diego

#13. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,991

– Migration from Sacramento to San Diego: 2,058 (#8 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 67 to San Diego

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 2,351

– Migration from New York to San Diego: 3,620 (#33 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 1,269 to San Diego

#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 2,591

– Migration from San Jose to San Diego: 2,875 (#7 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 284 to San Diego

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 2,709

– Migration from Las Vegas to San Diego: 1,757 (#5 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 952 to Las Vegas

#9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 2,803

– Migration from Portland to San Diego: 1,543 (#12 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 1,260 to Portland

#8. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 3,013

– Migration from Virginia Beach to San Diego: 3,137 (#3 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 124 to San Diego

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 3,095

– Migration from Dallas to San Diego: 1,892 (#23 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,203 to Dallas

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 3,105

– Migration from Seattle to San Diego: 2,407 (#11 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 698 to Seattle

#5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 3,464

– Migration from Washington to San Diego: 3,936 (#12 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 472 to San Diego

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 5,493

– Migration from Phoenix to San Diego: 2,740 (#11 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 2,753 to Phoenix

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 6,265

– Migration from San Francisco to San Diego: 5,402 (#8 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 863 to San Francisco

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 16,420

– Migration from Los Angeles to San Diego: 17,598 (#3 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 1,178 to San Diego

#1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 20,455

– Migration from Riverside to San Diego: 12,910 (#2 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 7,545 to Riverside

