Springtime grilling with barbecue salmon recipe

By Rebecca Brumfield
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1h6M_0fHUmziU00

Barbecue Salmon with Chilled Horseradish Sauce

By A.C.F Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients

  • 4 each 8-ounce portions of wild-caught or farm-raised salmon, (prefer wild-caught)
  • ½ cup Favorite barbecue sauce
  • ¼ cup Oil for the grill

Creamy Horseradish Sauce

  • 1 cup Sour cream
  • ½ cup Fresh ground Horseradish
  • ¼ cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • As Desired Salt
  • As Desired Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Green onion, finely chopped

In a chilled non-metallic bowl, gently combine all ingredients and allow to chill 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Preparation

Preheat the grill to 375-degree Fahrenheit.

Step 3 – Gently brush the salmon filets with olive oil. Place the salmon on the grill flesh-side down, cover the grill, and cook undisturbed until grill marks appear, about 2 to 3 minutes. Using a flat spatula, carefully rotate the filets 90 degrees and cook a few more minutes until you have achieved a crisscross pattern on the flesh.

Next, carefully flip the fillets over and brush the flesh with some of the barbecue sauce. Cover the grill and continue to cook until the salmon is just opaque in the center, about 2 to 4 minutes more, or until it reaches an internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Presentation

Place the salmon fillets on heated serving plates and lovingly spoon the horseradish sauce across the top and center of the salmon. Serve immediately.

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

