Oklahoma City, OK

Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City narrowing for city project

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A City of Oklahoma City project will cause a busy road to be narrowed starting this Sunday.

Lincoln Boulevard will narrow at NE 28th Street beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday and remain narrowed through May, Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said.

Drivers should anticipate the following Lincoln Boulevard closures:

  • The left lane of northbound Lincoln Boulevard will be closed between NE 28th Street and NE 32nd Street;
  • Turns from north and southbound Lincoln Boulevard to eastbound NE 29th Street will be intermittently restricted;
  • Turns from north and southbound Lincoln Boulevard to east and westbound NE 30th Street will be intermittently restricted.
Contact the City of Oklahoma City at (405) 297-2535 for more information.

