ComicBook Nation: Moon Knight Episode 4 Explained, Halo's Epic Battle, The Batman Rewatch

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ComicBook Nation crew breakdown the game-changing events of Moon Knight Episode 4, discuss Halo's epic battle in Episode 5, and re-watch The Batman now that it's streaming on HBO Max. Plus, we discuss some awesome new DC and Marvel Comics!. Here as some of the Biggest Question of...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spot Reveals Spookiest Footage Yet

The release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is nearly upon us, and the marketing minds at Marvel are releasing more footage from the film with each passing day. Saturday, eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed a new television spot running in certain parts of the world with a bunch of new footage with some clips being the spookiest look at the movie yet.
MOVIES
Person
Jeff Lemire
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Comicbook#Epic#Comicbook Nation#Marvel Comics
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Dinosaur Is ‘Like the Joker,’ Director Says

Chaos will reign in this summer’s highly anticipated sequel “Jurassic World: Dominion.” At least, if one particular dinosaur has its way. “Dominion” co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow teased the arrival of a new breed of dinosaur in the sequel, the Giganotosaurus, which is known as the “Giga” for short. And Trevorrow took inspiration from an unlikely source when crafting the new dino.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

The Dr. Strange 1978 TV movie is coming to Blu-ray

In exactly two weeks, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open in theaters. And while audiences were initially introduced to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange in 2016’s Doctor Strange, he was not the first actor to portray the master of the mystic arts in live-action. That honor belongs to Peter Hooten, who played the title role in the 1978 TV movie, Dr. Strange. That film has rarely been available to watch legally, although it has been popular among bootleggers at comic conventions. But now, Dr. Strange is officially making the leap to Blu-ray.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness TV Spot Sets up Scarlet Witch's Nightmare

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is speeding it's way into theaters next month, and we're getting hit by a barrage of new looks at the film. When tickets went on sale for the film, we received a new trailer for the film, but it didn't reveal much about the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Now, Marvel Studios has released a new international TV spot for the Doctor Strange sequel, and it certainly sets up some interesting things with Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
CNET

'The Batman' Ending, Barry Keoghan's Villain Cameo Explained As Movie Hits HBO Max

The Batman arrived on HBO Max on Monday, with Robert Pattinson donning Bruce Wayne's iconic cowl and beating up Gotham City's criminals in an intense adventure set in the early days of his vigilante career. In writer-director Matt Reeves' movie, Batman faces off against the wildly creepy Riddler (Paul Dano) as the puzzle-obsessed supervillain targets the city's sleazy elites.
MOVIES
Salon

"The Batman" director swears that Joker scene wasn’t setting up a sequel

Robert Pattinson in "The Batman" (Warner Bros. / Jonathan Olley) This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "The Batman" has officially made more than $750 million at the box office, which pretty much guarantees that it's getting a sequel. Probably more than one. And indeed, there are lots of moments in the movie that seem to be setting up a sequel, most notably a scene near the end when the Riddler (Paul Dano), having been defeated by Batman, gets a creepy pick-me-up from the Joker (Barry Keoghan), who's in the next cell over at Arkham Asylum. It sounds like the two villains are going to team up, which certainly seems like sequel fodder. But on the commentary track for the movie, which is currently available as an Apple exclusive, director Matt Reeves swears that's not the case.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 ScreenX trailer has a massive Scarlett Witch revelation

The most exciting Marvel movie of the year is approaching fast, which means we’re in the final days of marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel wants to make the most of the opening weekend. Therefore, we’ll see plenty of additional clips for the rest of the marketing window. The latest videos pertain to a specific type of theatrical experience. And it so happens that the Doctor Strange 2 ScreenX trailers reveal a few exciting details, including a big Scarlet Witch reveal.
MOVIES
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS

