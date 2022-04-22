ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Driver whose car plunged off Big Sur cliff in fatal rollover crash identified

By Kathe Tanner
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver killed in a rollover car crash north of Ragged Point near Big Sur in early April.

John Wheatley, 92, of Castro Valley died in the solo-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Salmon Creek and Soda Springs, about 7 miles south of Gorda, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Various agencies responded to the site following a call from a passerby late on the afternoon of April 9.

Wheatley’s wrecked vehicle landed about 700 feet down a cliff between Highway 1 and the Pacific Ocean, near the intersection of the highway and Gorda Mountain Road, the CHP said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , in motor vehicle crashes from 1996 to 2006, “the over-65 age group had the highest number of fatalities,” followed by women ages 16 to 20.

Men in three age groups — 16 to 20, 21 to 25 and over 65 —had more crash fatalities than men in other age groups, according to the federal agency.

