LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A former Lebanon police officer will not face charges for failing to complete the citation process when he pulled over drivers. During an administrative review, Lebanon police found that Eric Holmes issued verbal warnings to 140 drivers for various traffic violations from 2019 through February 2022. Holmes would submit the citations to the police department for them to be recorded but he didn't give the duplicates to the drivers or file them with the court.

