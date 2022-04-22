ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Facebook post leads OPD to wanted suspect

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6q5b_0fHUkpxe00

Convicted felon accused of deadly conduct

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A convicted felon is back behind bars after he reportedly committed another crime last month. 24-year-old Savoyrion Allen has been charged with Criminal Mischief, Deadly Conduct, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

According to an affidavit, on March 19, a victim to the Odessa Police Department he was sideswiped in the 400 block of S Dixie Boulevard by an unknown driver in a black Chrysler 300. The victim said he pulled his truck over following the accident and a verbal argument erupted between the victim and the other driver. The victim said the driver pulled a gun out during the argument and pointed it at him.

The victim said at that point, he drove away and later parked and went inside a business to get away from the suspect. However, the driver reportedly followed him. While inside the business, the victim said the driver and another unknown person “taunted” him to come outside and meet them in the parking lot. When the victim later left the business, he found his truck had been shot multiple times and bricks had been thrown through the glass causing extensive, and expensive, damage to the vehicle.

Later, a friend showed the victim a screenshot of a Facebook post describing the incident between the victim and the unknown driver. Investigators discovered that post was written by Allen, who the victim later identified as the driver after seeing Allen’s photos on his social media. Investigators also found photos of the black Chrysler on Allen’s Facebook account.

While looking into Allen’s background, police discovered he was a convicted felon in possession of multiple guns. The affidavit revealed Allen was convicted of firearm theft in July of 2016. In 2017, he was convicted of Aggravated Robbery and Indecency with a Child.

After the victim positively identified Allen, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on April 13. He remained behind bars as of April 22 on a $32,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Search warrant leads to large drug bust in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A search warrant executed last Friday led police to a large drug bust and landed two people in jail. Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 49, and Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, are both facing multiple charges relating to the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 8, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for theft suspects

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify two wanted suspects.  According to a Facebook post, on March 29, the two people in the photos below tried to steal more than $100 worth of groceries from HEB on the west side of town.  If you recognize them, you are asked […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Post, TX
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man booked for hotel stickup & assault of police officer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man and federal fugitive was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a local hotel and nearly ran over a police officer. According to court documents, 22-year-old San Angelo man Jacob Alvarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on three indictments for aggravated robbery, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Convicted Felon#Opd#Kmid Kpej Rrb#Chrysler
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Faces Serious Prison Time After Indictment for Selling Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.  The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.  The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC Big 2 News

Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot at his child and the child’s mother during a custody exchange. Isaac Mancha is facing three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge for possession of marijuana.  The incident happened on April 7 when an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy