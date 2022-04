Summer isn't summer without a trip to the beach. And while we love a tried-and-true vacation destination, there's certainly something to be said for visiting somewhere entirely new. The sand seems a little softer, the ocean slightly more turquoise blue, and the sun shines just the smallest bit brighter. Maybe you stumble upon an unassuming seafood shack with the best fried shrimp you've ever tasted, or you discover a deserted stretch of coast with shockingly good shelling.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO