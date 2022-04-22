ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After delays, new social studies standards group named

By Eric Mayer
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifteen new members have been named for the South Dakota Department of Education’s Social Studies Content Standards Commission.

The process of drafting new state content standards for K-12 social studies became controversial in 2021 after draft revisions by the first group removed some elements of Native American history and culture.

The new group will prepare a draft of the standards that will go through public review.

Members of the group are Mark Miller (Chairman), Joe Circle Bear, Janet Finzen, Stephanie Hiatt, Ben Jones, Dylan Kessler, Aaron Levisay, Christopher Motz, Shaun Nielson, Fred Osborn, Jon Schaff, Mary Shuevy, Samantha Walder, Rep. Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton) and Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone).

Gov. Kristi Noem announced a delay of the standards and then called for the process to start over.

Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in a statement the process will be thorough and transparent.

“The goal of this review process is to receive input from a diverse range of experts, including parents, educators, and Native Americans to create the best standards for our schools and ensure that our kids learn true, honest, and balanced social studies,” Sanderson said in a news release.

Standards for social studies are reviewed every seven years and provide expectations for what students should know in a K-12 curriculum. More details can be found on the DOE website.

The group’s first meeting will be May 4 and future meetings and the process will be reviewed at that meeting.

