Why reflectivity issue wasn’t part of TN license plate test

By Elbert Tucker, Sebastian Posey
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Weeks after issues arose regarding some law enforcement License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras failing to see Tennessee’s new license plates at night, the state sent tags to be tested by a group that recommends standards, American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

The testing results found some discrepancies with spacing and sizing —but reflectivity was not tested. When asked why it was not a part of the testing, an AAMVA spokesperson tells News 2 that reflectivity reviews did not become an option until after Tennessee’s new plates were submitted.

News 2’s Andy Cordan first reported about issues surfacing with the new plates and how some law enforcement agencies’ LPR cameras weren’t seeing the tags at night. Camera makers say reflectivity was the issue and they have worked to make software adjustments .

Authorities have used the camera networks in AMBER Alerts, missing person cases, and tracking fugitives.

The Department of Revenue says there are no plans to make any changes to the way Tennessee’s new plates are manufactured.

AAMVA’s spokesperson also tells News 2 that Element Materials Technology, the facility that tests plates for LPR cameras and reflectivity, ran into a technical problem so expanded testing is currently on hold.

