Abraham Lucas 2022 NFL Draft Profile

By Joe DiTullio
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 3 days ago
The 2022 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Abraham Lucas 2022 NFL Draft Profile. Lucas was able to put a lot of pass blocking on display during his college career at Washington State. He is now headed to the...

State
Washington State
The Game Haus

Could the Philadelphia Eagles trade for Deebo Samuel?

The Eagles are still on the market for another receiver. Philadelphia has been looking into getting an elite status receiver within free agency and through trades, but all their attempts have come up short. Recently, Deebo Samuel has requested to get traded from the San Francisco 49ers. Reports have come out that the Eagles could make a move to bring Samuel to Philly. Now, the Eagles could do this, but they will have to make the deal sweet for the 49ers if they want to acquire one of the best receivers of 2021. This article will go through what Deebo Samuel has done in the NFL and what the Philadelphia Eagles need to do to acquire him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Game Haus

New York Jets 5 Round Mock Draft 2.0

It is now less than a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and things have changed quite a bit since the New York Jets Mock Draft 1.0. With free agency over, and the pre-draft rosters being rounded out, all eyes have been on the draft. What direction will each team go? Which direction will the Jets go? Here is a look at the New York Jets 5 Round Mock Draft 2.0.
NFL
The Oak Ridger

New LSU coach, OR native, honored by City Council

Cletus and Wendy McMahon accepted a proclamation from Oak Ridge Mayor Waren Gooch on behalf of their son Coach Matt McMahon in celebration of his recent hiring as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Louisiana State University. The city of Oak Ridge tweeted on Twitter, "Congratulations Coach Matt, and Geaux Tigers!" ...
OAK RIDGE, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. As they wait for star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to return from knee surgery, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves (7-10) are off to a slow start. Following a day off, they send left-hander Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound at home in a series opener against the Chicago Cubs.
MLB
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
