ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Mexican-inspired restaurant with Las Vegas-style entertainment coming to SLC

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOjrv_0fHUhK4g00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s 7 p.m., the light system has dimmed, the music has made a swift change, and fire dancers erupt as you’re enjoying sashimi, tacos, and Mexican-inspired dishes. A $175,000 sound system could be to thank for part of this experience, but also, Nico Harward — a fellow Utahn who has returned home to his roots to deliver a concept that up until now has been considered foreign to the beehive state.

In 2006, the idea of a fine-dining Mexican-inspired concept specializing in Las Vegas-like entertainment simply would not have worked in Utah.

Harward, who was in his teens when he began advancing in the culinary restaurant design world, realized early in his career that what he envisioned was not capable in the Utah market.

“At the time even finding a job as a restaurant manager was hard to come by in Utah unless you wanted to work at a fast-food place,” said Harward, Director of Brand Curation at WagsCap Food Services.

PHOTOS: New Italian restaurant coming to SLC

That’s when Harward packed his bags and headed for Los Angeles and now 47 restaurants later, has announced the launch of Las Botellas — a new restaurant opening at Mountain View Village in Riverton this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34psxl_0fHUhK4g00
Courtesy: Nico Harward

Las Botellas — a full-service premium brand of Wagscap Food Services — is an ‘experiential’ brand that is designed to create an experience from the moment someone walks through the door to the moment they walk out.

Part of this experience will be the daily performances ranging from fire dancers to live music to aerial artistry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8aUs_0fHUhK4g00
Courtesy: Nico Harward

The concept is to extend far beyond the food and beverage program which Harward describes as Mexican-inspired food with a global take.

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to downtown SLC

That extension is one reason why a tree will be cascading out of the center of the bar — visible to every person that walks into the restaurant.

Embellished with lights, the custom millwork tree will submerge guests into a tropical experience, Harward says. Luxurious plush interior meets tiki tropical in other words.

“Each section of the booths (tables) has these drapes that are kind of like little wood hanging pieces that sort of enclose the booth. So you’re going to be sitting in a green velvet booth upholstered with a beautiful chandelier hanging above your table,” said Harward. “It’s eclectic.”

So what exactly does Mexican-inspired food with a global take look like?

“I’ve got everything from a boasting taqueria to actually raw fish and sashimi dishes,” Harward said.

  • Courtesy: Nico Harward
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6poS_0fHUhK4g00
    Courtesy: Nico Harward
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2nta_0fHUhK4g00
    Courtesy: Nico Harward
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlBBn_0fHUhK4g00
    Courtesy: Nico Harward

Utahns can look forward to an expansive food menu ranging from a5 Kobe beef wagyu to fresh oysters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3yPZ_0fHUhK4g00
Courtesy: Nico Harward

Las Botellas, slated to open its doors this fall, is one of five concepts that Harward will be bringing to the Utah market this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
UTAH STATE
Greyson F

Chef Bobby Flay Looking to Open His Burger Restaurant in Town.

Bobby Flay wants to bring his burger recipes to you.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Few celebrity chefs have the same kind of name recognition as Bobby Flay. He has become a mainstay on Food Network, appearing in well over a dozen various productions, including Iron Chef: America, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and Boy Meets Grill. In addition to his television shows, Bobby Flay has an assortment of books under his name as well, including Bobby Flay’s Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction. All of this combines to make him an A-list celebrity chef. And now, he's eyeing metro Phoenix as a destination for one of his restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Restaurants
City
Riverton, UT
State
Utah State
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Mexican Food#Italian Restaurant#Entertainment#Restaurant Manager#Food Drink#Brand Curation#Wagscap Food Services#New Italian
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Identity of deceased carjacking suspect released

UPDATE: 3/28/22 11:20 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released the name of the suspect that was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Matthew Cieslak from Idaho. Cieslak allegedly attempted to carjack one vehicle before successfully carjacking another and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Woman charged for killing two brothers during St. George bicycle race

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged after hitting and killing two bicyclists in Washington City on Sunday. Officials have identified the suspect as Julie Ann Budge from Hurricane. Budge is facing eight charges relating to the fatal incident that left two brothers dead after a DUI crash. Washington City Police have […]
WASHINGTON, UT
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy