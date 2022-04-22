Athena Powerlink announces 2022 winners

Several women-owned businesses in Erie win a year-long helping hand, taking them a new level of success.

Four recipients of the 2022 Athena Powerlink program were announced on April 22.

The winners are:

The Juice Jar

Allison Rice Health and Wellness

Tipsy Bean

Victoria Inn Bed & Breakfast

Each will get their own panel of business professionals serving as mentors at no cost for a year.

“I’m really looking forward to taking advantage of their expertise because no one knows everything and I do have a couple of things I need to work on. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Vicke Marz, Victoria Inn Bed & Breakfast.

“This program gets them into the community and builds relationships with other professionals. When their year is up, the panel is gone, but the relationship is there forever,” said Linda Stevenson, Athena Powerlink.

In 22 years, Athena Powerlink has worked with 60 women-owned businesses in the Erie region.

