Columbia man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2020 murder

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Family members of the victim were emotional at Friday's sentencing hearing for a Columbia murder from two years ago.

David Myers was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2020 murder of Anthony Lockwood. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs went with the state prosecutor's suggested sentencing of 30 years for second-degree murder and 10 years for armed criminal action to be served consecutively for 40 total years in prison.

David Myers sentencing at the Boone County Courthouse.

A jury found Myers guilty of both acts last month. Myers does want to file for retrial. When asked if his lawyer represented him well, Myers said he was "horrible."

In 2020 , Myers and Lockwood were in an argument when things turned violent in the 1800 block of Sycamore Hills Road. Myers chased Lockwood into the street and hit him multiple times with a stick. Lockwood was found unresponsive.

Lockwood's mother and two children proved victim impact statements. In the statements, Lockwood's family lamented the loss of their father, uncle, brother and son.

"In the last year and 10 months, his children have gone every day, holiday and milestone without seeing him, hearing his voice, his laugh or getting one of those big bear hugs," said Lockwood's mother.

