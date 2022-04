ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — With as many plans as city officials have to improve St. Clairsville, they need backing to make it happen. St. Clairsville Service Director Jeremy Greenwood has had a lot of projects going on as of late. With many projects, outside sources help fund them. One source coming to Belmont County will see how their money is being utilized.

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO