ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2 NY men admit to pepper-spraying officers at U.S. Capitol riot

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fclSS_0fHUdsDW00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two New York men have pleaded guilty to discharging chemical spray at police officers inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 riot.

Cody Mattice and James Mault entered their pleas before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Each faces between three and four years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

Mattice and Mault are both from the Rochester area and were indicted in October. Mault was arrested in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he had been stationed with the U.S. Army. Mattice was arrested at his home in Hilton, New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Teenage girl physically harassed inside subway station: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man physically harassed a teenager inside a Brooklyn subway station Thursday, police said. The 17-year-old girl was on a staircase inside the New Utrecht Avenue station when an unknown man touched her thigh. Afterward, the man fled the station, police said. Police released surveillance footage of the man they are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Prison#Ap#The U S Army#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Who OD'd On Fentanyl Wanted To Go Out Like Kurt Cobain

Marc Hausman said his son 16-year-old Landen wanted to go out just like Kurt Cobain - and one night in January, that's exactly what happened. Landen overdosed after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl on Jan. 17. The person who sold him the pills, 23-year-old Mikiyas Kefyalew, of Piney Branch, was arrested and charged with Landen's death on April 14, according to Montgomery County Police. Now, Landen's family is hoping his story will help others avoid a similar tragedy.
BETHESDA, MD
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy