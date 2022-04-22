ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Affordable housing built in 100 year Bloomsburg church

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H49uu_0fHUcwr300

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new affordable housing facility has planted its roots in a 100-year-old church in Bloomsburg.

Stained glass windows are one of the many historical pieces salvaged from the church of christ building that’s now transformed into an affordable rental housing facility.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHSnx_0fHUcwr300

‘Bill’s House’ is located on West Street and has nine apartments with kitchens and bathrooms for those experiencing homelessness or who fall below 50% of the median income.

“This is a transitional housing setting. They are individual apartments, so each individual or family will be responsible for their own unit,” stated Rich Kisner, executive director of the community strategies group.

Kisner says the facility has been 10 years in the making and is needed for the homeless issue in rural counties like Columbia’s face.

“It’s something that really goes unseen but it really does exist,” said Kisner.

Those living in transitional housing can stay to get back on their feet for two years and are provided support services.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFodX_0fHUcwr300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUSB2_0fHUcwr300

“Hopefully at some point, they’ll be able to get their own apartment so they’re getting the help that they didn’t have before and resources that they didn’t have before,” explained David Kovach, Columbia County commissioner.

‘Bill’s House’ is named after Bill Brobst who owned the church since the mid-nineties.

“I was at a point in my personal and my professional life where I just said you know I can give this building to the community if I wanted, and I should, and I did,” stated Brobst.

He tells me the project developers exceeded his expectations by keeping the building’s history.

“I think that with my gift to community strategies and with their mission and their purpose, the stewardship of this building can continue for another 100 years,” explained Brobst.

Officials tell us five out of the nine apartments in ‘Bill’s House’ will be designated for partnership with the gatehouse shelter, to assist local homeless individuals.

Comments / 1

