ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Someone won $2.2 million on a California Powerball ticket — but they haven’t claimed it

By Mariah Rush
Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne California lottery player could walk away with a big win — if they double-check their tickets for a $2 million dollar jackpot. Time to claim the major win from...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
99.9 KTDY

Single Ticket Claims $106 Million in Mega Millions Drawing

People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Circle K#San Diego#California Powerball#Time#The California Lottery
country1037fm.com

Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Stands at $348 Million: Will You Buy A Ticket in North Carolina?

If you love playing the Powerball® jackpot stands at $348 million. It would be epic if someone in North Carolina would win. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, raising the jackpot to $348 million for Monday night’s drawing. Over the weekend, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket at the QuikTrip in Fort Mill, won $50,000. That is some incredible luck.
LOTTERY
Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
99.9 KTDY

Mega Millions Lottery Yields Two Big Money Winners in a Row

Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy