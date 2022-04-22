ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid’s status for Game 4 vs. Raptors after injuring thumb

By Spencer Schultz
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers expect star center Joel Embiid to play in Game 4 despite a right thumb injury, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. One has to wonder just how much the 76ers will push Embiid to play in...

ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

