Governor Abbotts Statement On Missing Texas National Guard Soldier In Eagle Pass

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement today in regards to a Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star being reported missing alongside the Rio Grande during a mission in relation to an incident in Eagle Pass.

“The Texas Governor’s office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier. Updates will be provided as additional details become available.”

