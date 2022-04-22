Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 2 new deaths, 2,303 new cases

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 2,303 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,158

5-9 years: 878

10-14 years: 939

15-19 years: 2,030

20-29 years: 5,901

30-39 years: 3,834

40-49 years: 2,610

50-59 years: 2,792

60-69 years: 2,256

70-79 years: 1,196

80+ years: 601

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 55,877 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,452,857 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 7,043 new individuals have tested positive with 4,593,868 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.56%

Hospitalizations:

There are 389 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 25 patients that are in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 255 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 112 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,303

Total Cases: 1,600,844

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 19,100

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 170

Total Cases: 137,387

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,122

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,351,494

Booster doses administered: 2,983,226

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 144

Total Confirmed Cases: 134,648

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,786

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 67

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,736

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,893

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 135

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 59

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,990

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374

Higher Education:

There are 2,505 new cases in the last week with a total of 82,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 122,286 new tests reported with a total of 15,531,168.

