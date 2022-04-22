Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 2 new deaths, 2,303 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 2 new confirmed deaths and 2,303 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,158
- 5-9 years: 878
- 10-14 years: 939
- 15-19 years: 2,030
- 20-29 years: 5,901
- 30-39 years: 3,834
- 40-49 years: 2,610
- 50-59 years: 2,792
- 60-69 years: 2,256
- 70-79 years: 1,196
- 80+ years: 601
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 55,877 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,452,857 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 7,043 new individuals have tested positive with 4,593,868 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.56%
Hospitalizations:
There are 389 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 25 patients that are in intensive care units, 12 patients intubated, 255 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 112 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,303
- Total Cases: 1,600,844
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 19,100
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 170
- Total Cases: 137,387
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,122
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,351,494
- Booster doses administered: 2,983,226
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 144
- Total Confirmed Cases: 134,648
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,786
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 67
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,736
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,893
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 135
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 59
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,990
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,505 new cases in the last week with a total of 82,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 122,286 new tests reported with a total of 15,531,168.
