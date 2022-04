The Alaska Airlines Air Line Pilots Association’s (ALPA's) Master Executive Council (MEC) voted on April 22, 2022, in a 11 to 0 vote to authorize a strike authorization vote and declared the result. The vote to give the MEC the authority to declare a strike was authorized after an informational picket on April 1, with attendance and enthusiasm beyond the MEC's expectations. The informational picket of employees with time off and some supportive flight attendants had over 1,500 participants, while the Alaska Airlines ALPA union chapter has 3,100 members total. The vote of all 3,100 members to give the leadership the ability to declare a strike only after all means of contract negotiation are exhausted runs from May 9 until May 25, 2022.

