ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

End in sight for Pa. bird flu concern, state officials say

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRKKe_0fHUXyeS00

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania now has three commercial flocks of chickens infected by Avian Influenza, or bird flu.

All of the affected animals are in Lancaster County. All farms in a six-mile radius have been quarantined and each is under a strict testing protocol.

Pa.’s first home made out of ‘hempcrete’ unveiled Friday in New Castle

The state says it’s OK to eat chicken and other poultry products if stored and cooked at the proper temperatures.

The bird flu is passed from wild birds migrating north to birds on the ground. The state feels the bird flu could end soon.

“The sooner we get out of Atlantic flyway and migration of wild birds, the better off we will be for exposure to this,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “I am hopeful that we doing the right thing but also that there is some relief in sight.”

Pennsylvania expects to revisit the pause on poultry at county fairs and state-sponsored exhibitions. It was issued prior to a positive case of bird flu being identified in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

Related
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
FOX 43

Pa. bird feeders are keeping a close eye on updates as the avian influenza virus continues to spread

After the Pennsylvania Game Commission detected a case of bird flu in Chester County in late March, the virus is now ravaging flocks closer to home. On Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced nearly 3.5 million birds have been infected with the avian influenza virus (also known as 'HPAI') in Lancaster County alone. However, Redding called on the public to refrain from stress.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrating Birds#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Bird Migration#Avian Influenza#Hempcrete
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy