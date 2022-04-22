ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, TX

Officials identified 21-year-old Alexandra Estep who died after a rollover crash in Hall County (Memphis, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvoDP_0fHUVOoi00
Officials identified 21-year-old Alexandra Estep who died after a rollover crash in Hall County (Memphis, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 21-year-old Alexandra Estep as the victim who died after a rollover crash Thursday evening west of Memphis. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 7:55 p.m. on US 287 [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fHUVOoi00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into river

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash into the Arkansas River and have identified the victim as 58-year-old Christopher Cotter of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean in...
WICHITA, KS
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Miya Denise McBride, of Shreveport, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on I-20. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little after 6 a.m. on I-20 near the Jewella exit [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)

57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision Friday morning in Baton Rouge. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place on East I-12. The preliminary reports showed that a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2012 Peterbilt Tractor trailer were involved in the crash [...]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Carreon dead after a two-vehicle collision in Schertz (Schertz, TX)

22-year-old Lauren Carreon dead after a two-vehicle collision in Schertz (Schertz, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Carreon, of New Braunfels, as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision on Saturday morning in Schertz. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on I-35 north, near Cibolo valley drive at about 2:00 AM [...]
SCHERTZ, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TX
County
Hall County, TX
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Faces Serious Prison Time After Indictment for Selling Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.  The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.  The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy