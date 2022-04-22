ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Recycling Bill Advances

By Mark Kuhar
rockproducts.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 22, 2022 – CalCIMA’s Construction Material Recycling Bill Passed its First Committee Without Opposition. CalCIMA’s Charley Rea and several member companies testified on behalf of Assemblymember Rudy Salas’ AB 2953 promoting...

rockproducts.com

Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in California

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In California, deaths attributable to the […]
