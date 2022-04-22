ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Corvette Production Comes to a Halt Due to Parts Shortage

By Bradan Donaldson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction of the 2022 Corvette continues to be hampered by parts shortages as GM has now confirmed that the Bowling Green Corvette Assembly Plant will be shut down next week due to another parts shortage. According...

